Former Grain Valley police officer indicted for sexual exploitation of a child

A former Grain Valley, Mo., police officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to the sexual exploitation of a child.

August Price Gildehaus, 27, currently a resident of Blue Springs, Mo., was charged in a three-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, Oct. 17. That indictment was unsealed and made public upon Gildehaus’s arrest and initial court appearance.

Gildehaus was a Grain Valley police officer at the time of the alleged offenses but is no longer employed by the city. Gildehaus was originally charged by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The federal indictment charges Gildehaus with one count of enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity between Aug. 1, 2022, and March 6, 2023; one count of producing child pornography on Aug. 19, 2022; and one count of attempting to distribute child pornography on Sept. 6, 2022.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine A. Connelly. It was investigated by the Grain Valley, Mo., Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.