Farm tractor rear-ended on Highway 63 south of Moberly

An early morning crash left one man with minor injuries on Highway 63, two miles south of Moberly, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. on October 19, 2023. A 2004 Buick LeSabre, driven by 26-year-old Matthew J. Schumann of Moberly, Missouri, was traveling southbound when it collided with the rear of a 1977 John Deere 4430, also heading southbound, operated by 29-year-old Leon G. Zimmerman of Clark, Missouri.

Schumann, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained minor injuries and was transported by a private party to Moberly Regional Medical Clinic for treatment. Zimmerman did not report any injuries at the scene.

Both vehicles suffered total damage and were removed from the scene, with the Buick LeSabre towed by Prathers Towing and the John Deere 4430 towed by the owner.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, Randolph County Ambulance, and the Missouri Department of Transportation.