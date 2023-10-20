Farm truck overturns west of Stanberry on County Road 340th, teen driver hospitalized

On the afternoon of October 19, 2023, a single-vehicle accident resulted in moderate injuries for a teenager from Guilford, Missouri. The incident occurred at approximately 3:25 p.m. on County Road 340th, two miles west of Stanberry, as confirmed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Kevin T Henggeler, was navigating eastbound in a 1982 Chevrolet C70 farm truck when he lost control of the vehicle. According to the accident report, Henggeler’s truck veered off the south side of the roadway. In an attempt to regain control, he overcorrected, causing the truck to overturn and eventually come to a halt on its driver’s side, facing north in the roadway.

Henggeler, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained moderate injuries. He was transported by private vehicle to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville for treatment.

The Chevrolet C70 suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by the owner. The Gentry County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the site of the crash.