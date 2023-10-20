Farm truck overturns west of Stanberry on County Road 340th, teen driver hospitalized

Local News October 19, 2023October 19, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

On the afternoon of October 19, 2023, a single-vehicle accident resulted in moderate injuries for a teenager from Guilford, Missouri. The incident occurred at approximately 3:25 p.m. on County Road 340th, two miles west of Stanberry, as confirmed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Kevin T Henggeler, was navigating eastbound in a 1982 Chevrolet C70 farm truck when he lost control of the vehicle. According to the accident report, Henggeler’s truck veered off the south side of the roadway. In an attempt to regain control, he overcorrected, causing the truck to overturn and eventually come to a halt on its driver’s side, facing north in the roadway.

Henggeler, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained moderate injuries. He was transported by private vehicle to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville for treatment.

The Chevrolet C70 suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by the owner. The Gentry County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the site of the crash.

Post Views: 206
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.