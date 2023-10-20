MoDOT schedules public meeting on BNSF corridor safety

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has announced a public meeting to discuss the corridor safety study of the BNSF’s Marceline Subdivision. The meeting is scheduled to take place in the Commons Area of the Northwestern School District in Mendon on November 9, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will commence with a short presentation at 6:00 p.m., immediately followed by an open house session. During this time, residents will have the opportunity to pose questions and offer information to MoDOT representatives, Chariton County officials, and consulting staff.

The focus of the meeting is to share final recommendations that emerged from a recent safety evaluation of the rail corridor, which accommodates both freight trains and Amtrak’s Southwest Chief passenger train. MoDOT is encouraging public participation to gather feedback and insights on the proposed recommendations. These discussions are integral to identifying potential safety enhancements for both passenger vehicles and train operations.

This safety study is part of a broader analysis being conducted by MoDOT along the railroad corridor stretching from Kansas to Iowa, encompassing areas including Chariton County. The insights and feedback collected from the public during the Mendon meeting on November 9 will assist MoDOT and county officials in formulating a comprehensive blueprint for future safety improvements within the corridor.