A Cameron man is facing multiple felony charges of child molestation and statutory sodomy in Caldwell County.

Court records online indicate 69-year-old Bill Douglas Stewart has been charged with three counts of second-degree child molestation involving a child under 12 years old and two counts of statutory sodomy or an attempt involving a person under 14 years old. The charges reportedly stem from incidents in October 2019.

Authorities have ordered that Stewart be held without bond.