Eagleville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for shooting near Ridgeway

An Eagleville man, charged in Harrison County after an alleged shooting in March, was sentenced Thursday.

Online court information shows 21-year-old Avery William Cook pleaded guilty to felony first-degree assault or attempt. Two other counts were dismissed. He was sentenced to 12 years in the Department of Corrections. A December jury trial was canceled.

Amended information filed with the court accused Cook of attempting to cause physical injury to Jason Perkins Junior by discharging a firearm at him, striking him on the left side of the head near his temple, in his left and right arms, and the central area of his chest.

By discharging his firearm, Cook reportedly inflicted physical injury on Perkins. It was previously reported Perkins was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment.