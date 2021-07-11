Five injured, including three children, in crash on I-35 north of Winston exit

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Five people were hurt Saturday morning when a sports utility vehicle went off Interstate 35 in Daviess County.

Passengers in the SUV, 30-year old Dakota Christianson of East Moline, Illinois, and 19-year old Erica Rudsell of Paint Rock, Texas, were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. Three girls from East Moline, Illinois, ages four, six, and nine, were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries. The driver of the SUV, 24-year old Terri Christianson, of East Moline, Illinois, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened on Interstate 35, approximately four miles north of the Winston exit, as the northbound SUV traveled off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, went airborne, and came to rest in the median.

Damage to the SUV was listed as moderate. The patrol reported Terri Christianson was wearing a seat belt, Dakota Christianson was not using a seat belt, and it was unknown whether the other four occupants were wearing seat belts.

