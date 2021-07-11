Trenton city sales tax revenue increases more than 6%

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton’s city sales tax revenue is up more than six percent when comparing the first quarter of this fiscal year to the same period a year ago. Involved are receipts from May through July.

In dollar figures, the increases are general purposes at nearly $13,000, capital projects more than $6,400, parks more than $6,200, transportation shows an increase of more than $4,600, and fire department needs an increase of nearly $3,200.

With those increases, overall income received from the city sales taxes in the first three months of the fiscal year includes general purposes more than $216,000, capital projects over $108,000, parks nearly $100,000, transportation nearly $75,000, and fire department needs nearly $50,000.

Total city sales tax revenue for the fire department is nearly $833,000 since it began to be received in November of 2016. Monies generated by the tax is used for equipment, training, and services.

Transportation sales tax revenue is more than $978,000 since it began to be received in November 2017. The tax, which is to be collected for ten years, is to be used initially for the city’s share of the 17th Street Bridge replacement project.

After local payments are completed, the transportation tax can be used for other street work in Trenton.

