Goat, poultry, rabbit, and beef judging results announced at the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show in Gallatin

Results have been released from the Goat Show at the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show in Gallatin.

The grand champion meat buck was shown by Layla Baker, and the reserve champion was shown by Joel Cook. The grand champion meat doe belonged to Samuel Derks, and the reserve champion was shown by Miriam Cook. The in-county champion was shown by Kaydence Clevenger. Rachel Darling showed the grand champion and reserve champion market goats. Kaydence Clevenger had the in-county champion.

Senior showmanship went to Samuel Derks, and intermediate showmanship went to Miriam Cook. Joel Cook received junior showmanship at the Goat Show at the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show.

In poultry judging at the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show in Gallatin, Mckenzie Bauman showed the grand champion, with Damien Webb showing the reserve champion.

Tanleigh Sheetz was senior showman and exhibited the in-county grand champion and the in-county reserve champion. Lance Jacobs was intermediate showman and won the Poultry herdsmanship award. Wyatt Boyer received junior showmanship honors.

In rabbit judging, Emily Chalfant exhibited the grand champion and the in-county grand champion. She also was the intermediate showman. Malory Chalfant showed the reserve champion. Savannah Twyman was senior showman, Adaline Anderson, the junior showman, and Robyn Snuffer won the rabbit herdsmanship award.

Their town of residence was not provided.

In beef judging, Dalton Hoover exhibited the grand champion market steer and was the senior showmanship winner. Thane Sloan had the reserve grand champion market steer.

Cass Kleeman was the intermediate showman and exhibited the reserve champion female. Allison Coats showed the grand champion female, and Issac Bird had the in-county champion female. Teagan Willis was junior showman.

Abigail Clark and Sullivan Bird were Brownfield Belt Buckle recipients. Xander Story was a herdsmanship winner.

