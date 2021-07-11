Highway patrol reports multiple arrests over the weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Montreal, Missouri man in Grundy County on Friday, July 9 on several allegations. Twenty-eight-year-old Bradley Lybarger was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams of marijuana with the substance being heroin, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and failing to display valid plates. He was also accused of not wearing a seat belt, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and tampering with evidence. Lybarger was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

A Chillicothe resident, 18-year old Chandler Stedem, was arrested early Saturday in Livingston County and accused of misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest by fleeing. Stedem also was accused of speeding 95 miles an hour in a 60 zone, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding sirens and displaying lights, and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident. The patrol reports Stedem was released from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

A 37-year old Union Star resident, Michael Smith, was arrested early Sunday in DeKalb County and accused of felony driving while intoxicated and failure to signal. Smith was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A 27-year old O’Fallon resident, Willie Tillman, was arrested Saturday afternoon in DeKalb County and accused of felony driving while revoked or suspended and fourth-degree assault. Tillman was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Related