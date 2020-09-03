Fifteen cases of COVID-19 reported among congregation at Turning Point Church in Chillicothe

Livingston County Health Center is informing the public of an ongoing outbreak of fifteen symptomatic cases of COVID-19 among the congregation of Turning Point Church identified through contact tracing.

All fifteen cases were experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and were tested as a result. Reported close contacts of the positive cases were notified by the Health Center. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a positive case for 15 minutes or more. Congregation members are encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms for the next 14 days and isolate themselves should symptoms develop.

“We fully understand many of our residents embrace worship as an essential part of life and gathering together for worship is at the heart of what it means to be a community of faith. But, as we are now aware, gatherings present a risk for increasing the spread of COVID-19,” said Sherry Weldon, Health Center Administrator. “At this time, we are urging our local churches to promote preventive health measures like seating congregants 6 feet apart, encouraging the use of face coverings, making hand soap and sanitizer readily available, regularly disinfecting frequently touched surfaces in their buildings and urging members to stay home if they are sick, even if symptoms aren’t serious.”

Weldon also wanted to assure the public that local churches are not being targeted, and the Health Center respects everyone’s right to worship as they choose.

“Risks of contracting COVID-19 increases with any type of gathering where social distancing can’t be maintained,” said Weldon. “We have had multiple cases come from various types of large gatherings including prom and graduation, the risk is definitely not limited to church services.”

If you have specific concerns of close contact and have not been called, call the Health Center at 646-5506 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. If you have general questions about isolation and quarantine, please call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Toll-Free COVID-19 Hotline at 877-435-8411.

