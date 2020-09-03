Student at Macon R-1 School District tests positive for COVID-19

The Macon R-1 School District has announced it was made aware Wednesday, September 2nd of a positive COVID-19 test from a sixth-grade student.

Superintendent Scott Jarvis notes the student was asymptomatic and has been at school all week. Two other sixth grade students are scheduled to be tested for COVID-19 Thursday, September 3rd.

Macon is switching all of its sixth-grade students to online learning for the rest of this week, and they will not return to school. Jarvis says this will allow the district to limit possible exposure, give time contact tracing, and find out results of students waiting to be tested. It is hoped the students will be able to return to in-person learning next week.

Jarvis comments the district has been “very diligent” in keeping grades separated from each other.

If students need anything from their lockers, parents are asked to call the Macon Middle School to make arrangements for pick up. The sixth grade picture day will be rescheduled.

