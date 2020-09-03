Staff member at North Harrison R-3 School District tests positive for COVID-19

The North Harrison R-3 School District of Eagleville and Harrison County Health Department Administrator Courtney Cross has announced a staff member at North Harrison is a presumed positive case for COVID-19.

The individual is isolating at home. Close contacts are being identified by the school district and health department.

North Harrison Superintendent Doctor Todd White and Cross note it is important that anyone identified as a close contact of the individual follow precautions to limit the potential spread of infection.

School officials also encourage individuals to continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance by wearing a face covering, social distancing, staying at home when sick, washing hands, and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.

