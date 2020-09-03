Abandoned car found in Thompson River linked to missing person in Omaha, Nebraska

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on August 30, 2020, responded to a report of a 2016 White Ford Fusion, abandoned in the Thompson River in rural Mount Moriah.

After locating the vehicle, and checking the registration, it was discovered that the Ford was tied to a missing person reported in Omaha, Nebraska. It is unknown how long the vehicle had been abandoned.

Sheriff Trevor Place says an extensive search on foot and by aerial drone was conducted with negative results. The names of the subjects involved are not being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares