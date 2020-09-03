Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Princeton R-5 School District

Princeton R-5 Superintendent Jerry Girdner reports the district learned Wednesday, September 2nd a high school staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second positive case of which the district is aware. Both cases have been linked to separate events not related to Princeton R-5. The confirmed cases are not considered to have been contracted in a school building or on the campus.

Classes will continue as usual Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Girdner says the school district is working with the Mercer County Health Department. Close contacts have been notified. District administration and the health department are to continue to update families as necessary.

Parents are asked to continue to screen their children and themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. Children are asked to stay home if they are sick.

Contact a Princeton R-5 building administrator for more information.

