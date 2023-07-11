Events on tap today at the Livingston County Fair in Chillicothe

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Fair in Chillicothe has a busy schedule of events today. Fairgoers can look forward to a variety of activities and exhibitions.

Starting the day at 9 am is the poultry show. Attendees will have the opportunity to observe a wide range of poultry breeds on display.

At 8 am, participants in the breeding swine category are required to check in their animals. The breeding swine show will then commence at 1 pm

Market swine participants must check in their animals at 5 pm today. The market swine show is scheduled for Wednesday.

For those interested in witnessing a blacksmithing demonstration, an event is slated for 5 pm. Attendees can observe the skills and techniques employed by a blacksmith, highlighting the craftsmanship involved in this age-old trade.

Rounding off the day’s events is rabbit advanced showmanship at 7 pm.

Related