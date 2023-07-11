Ten students from Trenton Middle School compete in National STAR Event Competition

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The 2023 FCCLA National Leadership Conference took place in Denver, CO from July 2-6, drawing more than 7,900 students, educators, and guests from across the nation. This gathering provided a platform for attendees to expand their leadership skills, sharpen their talents, explore career pathways, and listen to inspiring speakers.

At the heart of the conference were the Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events. Over 4,300 FCCLA members competed in these events, where they were recognized for their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation. The collaboration between youth and adults in managing the events and evaluating participants allowed students to develop real-world skills and gain valuable insights.

STAR Events play a pivotal role in supporting student development by enhancing their classroom experience and guiding them toward successful career pathways. With more than 30 events to choose from, participants have the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge, skills, and abilities by actively addressing important issues concerning families, careers, or communities. By researching the topic and implementing projects to advocate for positive change, students acquire valuable skills and industry insights needed to thrive in the 21st century.



Lyandra Taylor, Sarai Birkhead, Jayden Gannon, Claire Woodard, Johanna Goodin, Morgan Smith, Ashlyn Pagel, Caleb Ray, Ethan Shell, and Caleb Shell of Trenton Middle School FCCLA represented Trenton Middle School at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Denver, CO. The five groups competed in the following STAR Events and achieved recognition of their performances: Caleb Ray-Chapter in Review Display, Silver and Top 10 in the nation; Caleb Shell and Ethan Shell- Chapter Service Project Display, Silver; Ashlyn Pagel- Food Innovations, Gold and Top 10 in the nation; Sarai Birkhead, Jayden Gannon, Lyandra Taylor- Promote and Publicize FCCLA, Silver; Johanna Goodin, Morgan Smith, and Claire Woodard- Repurpose and Redesign, Gold and 2nd Place in the Nation.

