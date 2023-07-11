Laredo Board of Education approves student and faculty handbook

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education July 10th approved the student and faculty handbook for the next school year.

An Emergency Management Plan for the next school year was approved.

Approval was also given to Missouri School Boards Association policy updates and a policy revision.

A tax rate hearing will be on August 14th at 6 o’clock. The regular board meeting will follow.

It was announced fifth through eighth grades will be allowed to cheer for elementary and junior high school basketball.

The board went into a closed session for personnel matters.

