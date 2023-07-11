North Mercer Board of Education approves increase in lunch prices

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education on July 10th approved raising lunch prices by 25 cents. Elementary lunches will cost $2.50, and high school lunches will be $2.75.

The board accepted a bid from Prairie Farms for milk for the upcoming school year.

Approval was given to purchasing a new wireless scoreboard for the softball field. It will cost $7,947.45.

Employees were appointed to roles: Terry Bomgardner as homeless liaison and migrant education director, Melissa Hill as foster care point of contact, and Greg Frost as English Language Learner coordinator.

The board authorized the school to move forward with a silent auction to try and sell surplus property in the district. A date is to be announced later.

The tax rate hearing was set for August 14th at 5:55.

Board goals were approved for the 2023-2024 school year.

Related