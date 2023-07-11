Princeton City Council approves service contracts

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton City Council approved service contracts on July 10th.

City Clerk Cory Willett reports service contracts were approved for the Princeton Chamber of Commerce for Calamity Jane Days the third weekend in September. They included performers for the tractor cruise: Branded Souls for $700, Mixology for $1,000, and Blind Guys for $400. Other service contracts included three performances of the Shoot-Out Gang for $1,500, three performances of the melodrama for $1,500, and the Battle of the Bands for $1,500.

A service contract was also approved for the Mercer County Fair Board for Band Night at the Fair Building on October 28th. That service contract was for Dirt Road Addiction for $3,000.

The council approved a winning bid for getting the pool slide. It was from Rachel Elvins for $1,501.

The council also approved the Missouri Department of Transportation rehabilitating the corner turning into Dollar General on Grant Street and Truax Street.

Core and Main presented information on water and gas metering. Willett says Princeton has gotten products from the company, and the city wants to get new water meters in the future. Core and Main presented why the company thought the city should buy its meters.

Related