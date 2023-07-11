Newtown-Harris Board of Education to meet on July 12th

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education will discuss coordinators for the district July 12th. The board will meet in the High School Family and Consumer Sciences Room at 7 pm.

To be approved are the Title 9 compliance coordinator, drug testing coordinator, and migratory and English as a Second Language coordinator. A foster care point of contact is also to be approved.

Updates are to be given on the bus situation, a Clean School Bus Grant for an electric bus, cooperative agreements, a freezer project, the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, Missouri Goes Tech, and the legislature.

Other items on the agenda include Missouri Consultants for Education board policies and regulations, a SpringHive website platform, Newtown Grocery items and costs, organizational membership, the Special Education Core Assurance/504 Plan, and setting the tax rate hearing time.

The agenda for the Newtown-Harris Board of Education meeting July 12th also includes an executive session for personnel and student matters.

Related