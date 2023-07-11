Crash involving UTV causes Chillicothe resident to be airlifted to Truman Medical Center

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A collision between two vehicles occurred on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in moderate injuries for one individual. The accident took place at the intersection of Liv 320 and Liv 369, approximately two miles southeast of Avalon.

According to Sergeant J.J. Rongey of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident transpired around 3:34 p.m. when a 2021 Chevrolet 3500, driven by Sherman W. Shields, 62, of Hale, Missouri, was traveling southbound on Liv 369. At the same time, a 2022 Polaris Ranger 1000XP, operated by Darwin G. Nieman, 74, of Chillicothe, Missouri, was heading westbound on Liv 320.

The collision occurred at the uncontrolled intersection of Liv 320 and Liv 369. The front of Shields’ Chevrolet struck the left rear of Nieman’s Polaris Ranger. The impact caused moderate damage to the Polaris Ranger, which had to be towed from the scene by a private party. Shields’ Chevrolet sustained minor damage but was able to be driven away.

Darwin G. Nieman, the driver of the Polaris Ranger, suffered moderate injuries in the accident. Chillicothe EMS responded to the scene and transported Nieman to a landing zone, where Life Flight Eagle then airlifted him to Truman Medical Center for further medical treatment. It was reported that Nieman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

Following the collision, Shields’ Chevrolet came to rest on its wheels in the intersection, facing southeast. Nieman’s Polaris Ranger came to a stop on its wheels south of the intersection, also facing southeast.

Assistance at the scene was provided by Corporal J.W. George of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Chillicothe EMS.

