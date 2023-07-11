Missouri State Highway Patrol promotes Unionville native to lieutenant

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces the following promotion effective August 1, 2023.

Sergeant Bradley D. Ream will be promoted to lieutenant and designated a member of the Troop B command staff. Ream was appointed to the Patrol on January 1, 1999. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop A, Zone 10, Saline County.

On December 1, 2001, he transferred from Troop A, Zone 10, to Troop B, Zone 4, Putnam and Sullivan counties. On May 30, 2004, he was promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 4, Putnam and Sullivan counties. On August 1, 2010, he was promoted to sergeant and designated the zone supervisor of Zone 4, Putnam and Sullivan counties. On November 4, 2012, he transferred from Troop B, Zone 4, to the Division of Drug and Crime Control Troop B criminal investigation unit. In 2014, Ream was named the supervisor of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Troop B criminal investigation unit.

Lieutenant Ream is a native of Unionville, Missouri, and graduated from Putnam County R-1 High School, in Unionville, Missouri. Lieutenant Ream and his wife, Leslie (Clinkenbeard), have five children, Trey, Kelsie, Haiden, Owen, and Kaden.

