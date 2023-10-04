Elderly Chillicothe man injured in hit and run collision in Galt

Local News October 4, 2023
Hit and Run News Graphic
A hit-and-run accident on Highway 6 in Galt left one man injured on October 3, 2023, at 1:10 p.m. The incident involved a 2006 Dodge Pickup and an unknown vehicle.

Robert D. Spencer, 76, of Chillicothe, Missouri, was driving the Dodge Pickup eastbound on Highway 6 when the accident occurred. An unknown westbound vehicle crossed the center of the roadway, causing the front left of the unknown vehicle to collide with the front left of Spencer’s Dodge Pickup.

Following the collision, the unknown vehicle fled the scene. Spencer, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained minor injuries. He was transported by private vehicle to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment. His Dodge Pickup, which suffered minor damage, was driven from the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is actively investigating the incident and seeking information on the unknown vehicle and its driver. Anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities.

The accident was investigated by Corporal J.E. Hainey and Trooper N.C. Keller of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

