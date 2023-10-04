Early morning crash on Highway 59 sends one to hospital

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

An accident occurred on Highway 59, four miles north of Craig, at approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 4, 2023.

Owen L. Hobart, 23, of Hamburg, Iowa, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado southbound when he lost control of the truck. The Silverado veered off the left side of the highway and collided with an embankment. The impact was significant, causing the truck to come to a rest on its wheels, facing west.

Hobart was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, yet sustained serious injuries. Atchison Holt EMS responded to the scene and transported Hobart to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri, for further medical attention.

The Chevrolet Silverado suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Double M Towing.

The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the scene of the crash.

