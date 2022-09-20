Doug Tye elected to Foundation Trust for THS/THS Alumni Association Board of Directors

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A former Trenton resident has returned home and is the newest member of the Foundation Trust for Trenton High School/THS Alumni Association Board of Directors.

Doug Tye grew up in Trenton, attended Trenton schools, and graduated from THS in 1975. He attended Trenton Junior College and graduated from the University of Missouri – Columbia in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree with an emphasis in accounting,

He recently retired as a partner after a 33-year career with the CPA & Advisory firm of BKD, LLP working in its Springfield, Missouri and Tulsa, Oklahoma offices. He was active in various community organizations in Springfield and Tulsa including Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Arthritis Foundation.

Doug and his wife, Angie recently moved to Trenton. They are parents of five grown children ranging in age from 21 to 26.

Doug has been a longtime contributor to the Foundation Trust and a member of both the THS Alumni Association and the Mizzou Alumni Association.