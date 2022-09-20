Grundy County Emergency Responders test their skills during mass casualty simulation

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

On Saturday, September 17, Grundy County emergency responders tested their response to a mass casualty incident.

As shown by the train crash earlier this year near Mendon, disaster can strike anywhere, and preparing for such an incident is critical. Despite being shortened by lightning, the event was a success, and lessons learned will help all responders in the future.

Over 35 “victims,” were provided by North Central Missouri College athletics and nursing programs, as well as approximately 20 volunteers from emergency response partners throughout the region.

Grundy County Emergency Management agency also wants to extend appreciation to Trenton Hy-Vee and Trenton Coca-Cola for providing donations to help with the meal following the simulation.