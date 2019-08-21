Crowder State Park Resource Manager gives presentation at Trenton High School

Crowder State Park Resource Manager Anna Persell talked to the Trenton High School Conservation Class on Tuesday regarding her employment.

Conservation student Maci Moore reports Persell spoke on activities provided at Crowder State Park, such as camping, hiking, kayaking, and nature programs, and how residents can get involved. Persell also presented information on her job responsibilities, which include paperwork, spraying for weeds, and burning. She has to communicate with the state to get work done on improvements or maintenance.

Persell also receives benefits through the state, such as sick leave and vacation.