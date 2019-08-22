Additional charges filed against man who escaped Mercer County Jail

A Kansas City man accused of escaping from the Mercer County Jail in Princeton earlier this month has been charged in Mercer County with felony escape or attempted an escape from custody while under arrest for a felony. A warrant has been issued for Drake Andrew Kately, and his bond is $15,000 cash only.

Mercer County Sheriff Stephen Stockman previously reported Kately escaped from jail the night of August 9th by digging in the dirt at the bottom of the fence around the outside exercise area, stripping off his clothes, and sliding under while a deputy went inside to answer the phone. Kately was found in an apartment in Princeton and apprehended early the morning of August 10th.

In another case in Mercer County, Kately faces a felony charge of assault—first degree or attempt as well as misdemeanor charges of unlawful possession of a firearm; resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop; and driving while revoked or suspended. Bond on those charges is $75,000 cash only.

In other cases, Kately has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility—first offense and an infraction of displayed or possessed motor vehicle or trailer plates of another person.

The Mercer County Circuit Clerk’s Office reports he is next to appear in the Associate Division of Mercer County Circuit Court on the six previous charges September 3rd.

Kately also has several misdemeanor charges pending in Grundy County including resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop; operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident; driving while revoked or suspended—second or third offense; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding a siren and displaying red or blue light; failure to equip motor vehicle with a rear license lamp or to illuminate 50 feet; and exceeding the posted speed limit.

Kately allegedly failed to appear in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court June 25th. Kately’s bond on the Grundy County charges is $600 cash only.