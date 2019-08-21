Area student attends National 4-H Shooting Sports Ambassador Training

An area youth attended the National 4-H Shooting Sports Ambassador Training at Texas A&M in Kingsville, Texas.

Kaci Persell was one of 30 participants from 15 states who learned about public speaking, leadership skills, and etiquette. The participants met with industry representatives and toured King Ranch.

A maximum of two from each state were selected for the training based on an application and essay process. Kyle Gann was the other 4-H member from Missouri selected and attending the training.

Persell and Gann are now prepared to serve as National Shooting Sports Ambassadors and will assist at the 4-H National Shooting Sports Competition in June 2020.