Crash south of Maysville on Highway 33 injures drivers

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 33, three miles south of Maysville, resulted in injuries to both drivers on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a southbound 1998 Isuzu Hombre lost control and veered into the path of a northbound 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt. The impact caused significant damage to both vehicles, leaving them totaled. Following the collision, both vehicles came to rest on their wheels in the northbound lanes of Highway 33.

The driver of the Isuzu Hombre, identified as 66-year-old William D. Moore from Maysville, sustained moderate injuries. He was transported to Mosaic by DeKalb/Clinton EMS for medical treatment. Rodney W. Inglis, 49, the driver of the Chevrolet Cobalt and a resident of Weatherby, suffered minor injuries. Inglis stated that he would seek his own medical treatment.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with Trooper J.H. Thompson (927) and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the scene to assist with the incident.

Related