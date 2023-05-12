Court news in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for May 11, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Several defendants appeared Thursday, May 11, in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court before Interim Presiding 3rd Circuit Court Judge Matthew Krohn. Pleas were entered and sentencing was announced.

Jamesport resident Brenton Lyle Odom pleaded guilty to five counts stemming from a February 27th arrest. Odom was placed on probation after he was sentenced to four years with the Missouri Department of Corrections on each of two counts: driving while revoked or suspended and 1st-degree property damage. Those terms are consecutive.

The four-year term for resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony is concurrent with the other two. Execution of the prison sentences was suspended and Odom was placed on five years supervised probation. He’s to pay restitution of $4,266, donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and have alcohol monitoring for 120 days. On two misdemeanor counts, Odom was sentenced to 45 days in the county jail and given credit for time served. Those were making a false report and driving in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.

Trenton resident Mickeal Dale Hogan pleaded guilty an amended charge of attempted 2nd-degree domestic assault for a March 5th incident. Hogan received a four-year sentence with the Missouri Department of Corrections. Regarding a 2018 charge of 3rd-degree domestic assault, Hogan’s probation was violated and then was revoked. He was sentenced to four years for that charge.

Trenton resident Courtney Kenyon pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree domestic assault on April 26th. The imposition of sentence was suspended and Kenyon was placed on 30 months of supervised probation. Conditions include no contact with the victim; reside with her mother or in a dorm or apartment at KU; successfully completing a mental health evaluation and following all recommendations; completing anger management and counseling sessions; and doing 20 hours of community service work.

Sentencing was held for Trenton resident Randall Dale Kitchen. He had pleaded guilty in March on a felony charge of abandonment of a corpse. A body was discovered at his home last July 4th. Judge Krohn sentenced Kitchen to serve five years with the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Jamesport resident Kayla Turley pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance on March 5th. The imposition of a sentence was suspended and Turley was placed on five years supervised probation. Special conditions include continued trauma therapy and being actively involved in a recovery program.

Probation was revoked for Rodney Wallace Cranor of Dawn after he admitted to a violation when he appeared in court on April 28th. His original charges were three counts of 2nd-degree burglary from August of 2017. A previously-issued suspended sentence was executed. Cranor is to serve five years with the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Leavenworth Kansas resident John Ervin Peterson surrendered his probation and was sentenced to seven years in prison. He had been on probation for a charge of 1st degree tampering with a motor vehicle in February of 2020. Credit was given for serving time in Grundy County awaiting disposition of the case.

Warren James Roberts of Spickard saw his probation suspended until further order of the court. His original charge is 2nd-degree assault from November of 2020.

Other defendants admitted to probation violations and received additional conditions to continue with probation.

Lori Anne Pennington of Trenton is to successfully complete the Heartland Recovery Women’s Program and not reside in Grundy County. Her original charges involved DWI persistent offender and driving while revoked or suspended in April 2021.

Kenneth Walter Bonine of Trenton is to successfully-complete outpatient treatment with Preferred Family. His original charges from February of last year were 2nd-degree burglary and felony stealing.

James Robert Anderson of Trenton is to follow through with outpatient treatment and to become employed within 30 days. His original charge from July last year was a second offense violation of an order of protection for an adult.

Related