Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of 3 area residents

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of three area residents on capias warrants.

Thirty-seven-year-old Warren James Roberts of Spickard was arrested on May 11th on an alleged probation violation. His original charge was felony second-degree assault. Bond for Roberts was set at $20,000 cash only.

Forty-three-year-old Bradley Wilson of Spickard was arrested on May 11th on alleged failure to obey a judge’s order. His original charge was felony stealing of a motor vehicle.

Thirty-seven-year-old Timothy Alexander Ledbetter of Trenton was arrested on May 12th on alleged failure to appear in court. His original charge was felony driving while revoked or suspended.

No bond is allowed for Wilson and Ledbetter.

Roberts, Wilson, and Ledbetter are scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 15th.

