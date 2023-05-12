Students recognized, awards presented at THS band concert

Awards were presented to numerous students at the Trenton High School band concert on May 11th.
Most Improved
- Shelby Romesburg
- Katy Simpson
- Faith Elliott
- Alyssa Bunnell
- Isaac Bonta
- Wyatt Ledbetter
- Madison Snuffer
- Brady Tobias
Student Choice Award for Best Woodwind
Connor Campbell
Student Choice Award for Best Brass
Victor Markell
Student Choice Award for Best Percussion
Gabe Gamble
Director’s Choice for Best Woodwind
Maurissa Bonta
Director’s Choice for Best High Brass
Trent Villacampa
Director’s Choice for Best Low Brass
Josh Truitt
Director’s Choice for Best Percussion
- Lydia Leininger
- Most Talented
- Shayla Chapman
Top Dawg (Best Overall)
Connor Campbell
Semper Fi Award for Musical Excellence
Gabe Gamble
Louis Armstrong Jazz Award
Nick Smith
John Phillip Sousa Award
Brett Kennedy
National Marching Award
Maurissa Bonta
Director’s Award for Band
Connor Campbell