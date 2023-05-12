Students recognized, awards presented at THS band concert

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Awards were presented to numerous students at the Trenton High School band concert on May 11th.

Most Improved

Shelby Romesburg

Katy Simpson

Faith Elliott

Alyssa Bunnell

Isaac Bonta

Wyatt Ledbetter

Madison Snuffer

Brady Tobias

Student Choice Award for Best Woodwind

Connor Campbell

Student Choice Award for Best Brass

Victor Markell

Student Choice Award for Best Percussion

Gabe Gamble

Director’s Choice for Best Woodwind

Maurissa Bonta

Director’s Choice for Best High Brass

Trent Villacampa

Director’s Choice for Best Low Brass

Josh Truitt

Director’s Choice for Best Percussion

Lydia Leininger

Most Talented

Shayla Chapman

Top Dawg (Best Overall)

Connor Campbell

Semper Fi Award for Musical Excellence

Gabe Gamble

Louis Armstrong Jazz Award

Nick Smith

John Phillip Sousa Award

Brett Kennedy

National Marching Award

Maurissa Bonta

Director’s Award for Band

Connor Campbell

