Students recognized, awards presented at THS band concert

Local News May 12, 2023 KTTN News
Photo of Trenton High School building with the sign "Trenton High School" or THS
Awards were presented to numerous students at the Trenton High School band concert on May 11th. 

Most Improved

  • Shelby Romesburg
  • Katy Simpson
  • Faith Elliott
  • Alyssa Bunnell
  • Isaac Bonta
  • Wyatt Ledbetter
  • Madison Snuffer
  • Brady Tobias

Student Choice Award for Best Woodwind

Connor Campbell

Student Choice Award for Best Brass

Victor Markell

Student Choice Award for Best Percussion

Gabe Gamble

Director’s Choice for Best Woodwind

Maurissa Bonta

Director’s Choice for Best High Brass

Trent Villacampa

Director’s Choice for Best Low Brass

Josh Truitt

Director’s Choice for Best Percussion

  • Lydia Leininger
  • Most Talented
  • Shayla Chapman

Top Dawg (Best Overall)

Connor Campbell

Semper Fi Award for Musical Excellence

Gabe Gamble

Louis Armstrong Jazz Award

Nick Smith

John Phillip Sousa Award

Brett Kennedy

National Marching Award

Maurissa Bonta

Director’s Award for Band

Connor Campbell

