A man from Louisiana was injured Thursday afternoon when his pickup, a 2014 RAM 1500, slid through an intersection before striking a guard rail and ditch in Carroll County.

Twenty-one-year-old Grayson Barnett of Ponchatoula received a minor injury and declined treatment at the scene.

The truck was extensively damaged in the crash at the intersections of Carroll County roads 282 and 247.

