Court news for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Among cases on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court, 24-year-old Jeffrey Chad Corbin of Trenton waived a preliminary hearing on a felony count for alleged possession of a controlled substance on January 25th. The case has been bound over to the April 28th docket for Division One of circuit court. Bond is $15,000.

In a separate appearance, 53-year-old Jeffrey Scott Corbin appeared in court on six felony counts stemming from April 3rd. He faces four counts of possessing a controlled substance, one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, and one count of delivery of a controlled substance. Corbin is held in jail without bond.

His cases were continued until May 9th. In a separate proceeding, the court suspended probation on a conviction involving two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault in the 4th degree from July 2021. The associate court judge, on his own motion, set a probation violation hearing for May 9th. The alleged violation was referred to the public defender’s office to determine if Corbin is eligible for those services.

In a companion case, 54-year-old Lora Diane Hynson of Trenton appeared for a bond hearing on six felony drug-related counts. These are the same as the charges against Jeffrey Scott Corbin. After a bond hearing, the court ruled Hynson to continue to be held in jail without bond. Her cases were continued to the May 9th session of the Associate Division court. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty to their charges.

Trenton resident Joseph Martin Herrity the Second was sentenced to six days in jail when he pleaded guilty on two misdemeanor counts: peace disturbance and 4th-degree domestic as of April 5th. The sentences run concurrently. A plea agreement gave him credit for time served. The court noted the incarceration expense is $240.

Trenton resident, Bradley Steven Wilson, pleaded guilty to a February 6th violation of a protection order for an adult. On a plea agreement, Wilson was sentenced to 59 days in the Grundy County Detention Center and given credit for serving the time. He’s to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay the court costs.

Milan resident, Kaley Rose Sheldon pleaded guilty to an amended charge of non-support– a misdemeanor. The imposition of sentence was suspended and a plea agreement allowed her to be placed on two years probation. Conditions include supervision by Child Support Enforcement. The court also ordered monthly payments on both current and past-due child support.

Two counts against Isileli Lolo Tuiaki of Trenton were continued until April 25th. One is felony driving while revoked or suspended on March 18th. The other is February 11thmisdemeanor for 1st offense driving while revoked or suspended. After evidence as presented at a bond hearing Tuesday, the court allowed Tuiaki to be released on a personal recognizance bond of $4,500. Conditions include no driving until the Utah driver’s license is reinstated and that he obtains a Missouri driver’s license. The sheriff filed an incarceration expense for $280.

