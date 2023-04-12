Obituary & Services: Phyllis Grace Jennings

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Phyllis Grace Jennings was born on October 8, 1936, at the home of her parents, Ralph and Marie Creason. Phyllis went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the home in Trenton surrounded by her daughters. She was under hospice care.

Phyllis graduated from Liberty High School in Browning, Missouri. She also took classes at NCMC in nursing. Phyllis was united in marriage to Joie Jennings in Milan, Missouri on October 8, 1954. They were married for 65 years.

Phyllis worked at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital before her oldest daughter was born. She also worked at Wright Memorial Hospital for 32 ½ years. Phyllis enjoyed cooking, gardening, and helping her husband with livestock on the farm. She also enjoyed attending her daughters, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s activities. Joie and Phyllis enjoyed vacationing in many states. Phyllis was a 4-H leader and member of the First Assembly of God Church.

Phyllis is survived by daughters Debra (Joe) Rongey, Cindy (Kevin) Tabbert, and Julie (Lyndell) Shipley all of Trenton; five grandchildren Joe (Rachael) Rongey, Cara (Willie) Tunnell, Seth Tabbert, and (Kelli), Ethan (Jessie) Tabbert all of Trenton and Melissa (Chance) Hollingsworth of St. Joseph. She is also survived by twelve great-grandchildren. Phyllis is also survived by two brothers: Donald (Kathy) Creason of Browning and Richard Creason (Elaine) of Trenton and one sister Betty (Dale) Kirby of Trenton and many nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband: Joie Jennings, parents: Ralph and Marie Creason, twin sisters: Nina and Neva Creason, brothers: Nolan Creason and John (Rena) Creason, niece, Pam Creason and nephew, Michael Creason.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, April 14, 2023, at the First Assembly of God Church, Trenton. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens north of Trenton.

Family visitation will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Royal Rangers and/or Girls Ministry in care of the First Assembly of God Church. They may be left with the mortuary.

Related