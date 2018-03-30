County Clerks offices open Saturday in Livingston and Grundy Counties

The County Clerk’s offices in Grundy and Livingston counties will be open Saturday, March 31, 2018, for absentee voting in Tuesday’s election.

The Grundy County Clerk’s office in the courthouse in Trenton will be open from 8 o’clock to noon.

The Livingston County Clerk’s office in the courthouse in Chillicothe will be open from 8:30 to 12:30.

Both offices will be open for absentee voting Monday until 5 o’clock.

The Grundy County Commission will also help set up election equipment Monday to prepare for Tuesday’s election.

Like this: Like Loading...