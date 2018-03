The Grand River Historical Society Museum’s annual Spring Tea will feature musical performances by Chillicothe residents.

The event will be at the museum the afternoon of April 8th from 1 to 4 o’clock and Museum Curator Pam Clingerman says Rodney Mouton will play guitar and David Martin will play piano at various times during the Spring Tea.

Clingerman hopes the museum’s player piano will be up and running for the event as well.

Cookies and drinks will be provided.

Like this: Like Loading...