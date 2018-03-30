Trenton man arrested on multiple charges

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident Thursday on several charges.

Thirty-three year old Cody James Burchett was charged with felony third-degree assault—special victim as well as three misdemeanors: resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop, obstructing government operations, and second degree tampering with the property of another. His bonds total $20,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court April 10th.

Court documents accuse Burchett of causing physical injury to Deputy Tyler Anderson by biting him on the arm and hitting him in the face with a closed fist, making contact with the side of his face and neck.

Court information also accuses Burchett of resisting arrest by using physical force as well as tampering with Deputy Anderson’s cell phone by grabbing and throwing it while Anderson attempted to call for assistance.

