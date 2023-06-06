Complete Family Medicine opens “Urgent Care Chillicothe” on June 12th

Local News June 6, 2023 KTTN News
Complete Family Medicine website
Complete Family Medicine, a division of Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, is proud to announce the opening of Urgent Care Chillicothe located at 245 Washington St in Chillicothe, MO, on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Complete Family Medicine’s Urgent Care Chillicothe will be open 7 days a week, 365 days a year, from 8 am to 8 pm, including on holidays. Urgent Care will offer board-certified providers who treat a variety of non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses. The two primary providers will be Jaryn Black, FNP-BC, and Cari Blackburn, FNP-BC.

We are excited to provide an Urgent Care option for Chillicothe and the surrounding communities. Our Urgent Cares ensure patients have access to expert care even on weekends, evenings, and holidays. We appreciate all the support that we have already received from the Chillicothe community and look forward to serving the greater Chillicothe community for many years to come!” Justin Puckett, DO, FAAFP, FACOFP, FOMA, CPE, Chief Medical Officer of Complete Family Medicine.

Complete Family Medicine, based out of Kirksville, MO, currently operates Urgent Care clinics in Brookfield, Macon, Moberly, and Kirksville, as well as several primary care clinics. CFM is part of a not-for-profit healthcare system – Hannibal Regional – out of Hannibal, MO. Clinic phone number: 660-752-9006. Clinic fax number: 660-752-9011.

