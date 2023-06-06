Chillicothe High School Drama Department, Chillicothe Theatre Company to hold summer drama camp

Local News June 6, 2023 KTTN News
Summer Camp News Graphic Final
The Chillicothe High School Drama Department and the Chillicothe Theatre Company will hold a summer drama camp for any students entering third through sixth grades.

The camp will be held at Chillicothe High School during the weeks of July 10th and 17th from 8 to 3 o’clock each day. Participants will study drama basics and rehearse for the show School House Rock Junior Live on July 21st.

The camp costs $100 per person.

Contact Chillicothe High School Drama Teacher Lisa Rule for more information or to register at [email protected].

