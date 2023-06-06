Chillicothe High School Drama Department, Chillicothe Theatre Company to hold summer drama camp

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe High School Drama Department and the Chillicothe Theatre Company will hold a summer drama camp for any students entering third through sixth grades.

The camp will be held at Chillicothe High School during the weeks of July 10th and 17th from 8 to 3 o’clock each day. Participants will study drama basics and rehearse for the show School House Rock Junior Live on July 21st.

The camp costs $100 per person.

Contact Chillicothe High School Drama Teacher Lisa Rule for more information or to register at [email protected].

