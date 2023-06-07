Project update: Grundy County Highway 6 intersection improvement project

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An intersection improvement project on Grundy County Route 6 at the intersections of 30th Avenue and Route 146/W, located just west of Trenton, is underway and scheduled to begin the next stage of Phase 1 construction at the 30th Avenue intersection today, Wednesday, June 7.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Phillips Hardy, Inc. to complete the project which includes widening Route 6 at both intersections and constructing dedicated left and right turn lanes.

The project is being constructed in two phases following the updated schedule listed below:

Phase 1: 30th Avenue intersection – crews have completed work on the eastbound lane of Route 6 and will be switching traffic on Wednesday, June 7, to begin construction of the westbound lane. Phase 1 is expected to be complete in mid-July. Access to/from north and south 30th Avenue will be closed during this phase.

Phase 2: Route 146/W intersection – scheduled for mid-July through early October. Access to/from Route W will be closed during this phase. East and westbound traffic on Route 6 will still be able to access Route 146 to travel north toward Crowder State Park.

During each phase, Route 6 will be narrowed to one lane. Traffic will be directed through the work zone by temporary traffic signals. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place throughout the project.

Related