Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center to sponsor “Dash and Splash” walk/run

The Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center’s “Dash and Splash 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk” will be held later this month as a fundraiser. The event will start and end at Moberly Park in Trenton on June 24th.

Registration will open that evening at 5 o’clock. The 5K will start at 6 o’clock, and the fun run will begin at 6:15.

The 5K route will travel 17th Street to the Trenton Fire Department where participants will be sprayed with water. Fun run participants will be cheered on by supporters on the sidelines with water guns.

Food trucks will be available from 4 to 7 pm.

The Trenton Family Aquatics Center will be open from 6:30 to 8:30. Registered racers will be admitted for free, and non-racers can enter for $3.

Awards will be presented at 7 o’clock. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top two male and female runners in each age group. Prizes will also be awarded by age group for the fun run. There will also be prizes for the top two overall fundraisers, the top team race time, and the top team fundraiser.

The entry fee is $30 for the 5K and $20 for the 1-mile fun run. The fee includes a t-shirt, free pool admission, and a coupon for the food trucks.

A coupon code can be used until June 15th for $3 off the fee. The coupon code is openline as one word and all lowercase letters.

Register for the Dash and Splash 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk on June 24th by calling Life Options Green Hills at 660-358-1378 or clicking on this link.

