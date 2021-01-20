Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri encourages high school seniors to begin the process of applying for over 100 college scholarships and thousands of dollars administered by the Community Foundation. In 2020, $182,650.00 was awarded to graduating seniors from across northwest Missouri through the management of the Community Foundation.

The process is simple and there is no charge to the student, their family, or to their respective high school. Students can apply for multiple scholarships within the one application, called Scholar-Link. Current high school seniors should visit the website, and click on “Scholar-Link/Applying for Scholarships.” From there, one can browse the many scholarships available, read the instructions or go to the Qualifying Questions. By answering the Qualifying Questions, students can quickly determine if they qualify for one or more of the many scholarships administered by the Community Foundation. If the student is “linked” to at least one scholarship, then they proceed to creating an account and applying for the scholarships.

This is the fourth year for Scholar-Link to be available to graduating seniors of the 18-county region plus a few exceptions that are allowed by specific scholarship applications. This number continues to grow resulting from the generosity of individuals, families, organizations, and businesses who believe in giving back to tomorrow’s leaders.

Scholar-Link is currently open, and all applications must be submitted online only. The deadline for submitting applications is March 1, 2021. Individuals with questions or needing help can contact the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri at 816-232-2022 for support.

