Teenager issued citation after striking SUV and utility pole in Trenton

The Trenton Police Department reports a Trenton teen was checked by Grundy County Ambulance personnel and issued a citation after the car she drove struck a sports utility vehicle on Wednesday afternoon, January 19th.

Sixteen-year-old Lilly Paige Berti reported her right eye was hurting, however, no injuries were reported at the time for passengers in the car 15-year-old Zoie Rayne McGowan of Trenton, 15-year-old Makenzee Michelle Epperson of Laredo, and 15-year-old Kaylea Danielle Boyle of Trenton. There were also no injuries reported for SUV driver 18-year-old Kayden Justus Spencer of Trenton and SUV passenger 17-year-old Shaylise Elizabeth Westerhoff of Trenton.

The car traveled south on Avalon Street before stopping at Ninth Street. An accident report indicates Berti did not see the SUV traveling east on Ninth Street and proceeded to cross Ninth Street. The front right of the car hit the front left of the SUV before the car hit a utility pole on the southeast corner of the intersection.

Both vehicles had major damage and were towed from the scene with the street light on the utility pole sustaining a broken lens and bulb.

Berti received a citation on failure to yield at a stop intersection.

The Trenton Fire Department also assisted the Trenton Police with the accident.

