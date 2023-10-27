Collision on Interstate 29 sends one individual to hospital

An accident involving two vehicles occurred on Interstate 29, ten miles south of Savannah, leading to significant injuries on October 26, 2023, around 3:38 p.m., as confirmed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The collision involved a 2020 Subaru driven by Jeffery S. Blazer, 34, of Maitland, Missouri, and a 2019 Toyota Sienna, driven by Kathleen M. Riley, 38, of Hastings, Nebraska. According to the report, both vehicles were traveling northbound on Interstate 29 when the front bumper of the Subaru impacted the rear bumper of the Toyota Sienna. Post-collision, the Toyota began sliding and eventually halted in the driving lane of Interstate 29, facing west. The Subaru went off the east side of the road, coming to a stop facing north.

Both drivers, Blazer and Riley, were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident. While they sustained no recorded injuries, Nikole S. Gemar, 50, of Sutton, Nebraska, a passenger in Riley’s Toyota Sienna, suffered serious injuries despite wearing a seat belt. Gemar was transported by Andrew County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care for medical attention.

The accident caused total damage to both vehicles involved. The Subaru was towed from the scene by Double D Towing, and the Toyota Sienna was removed by Blue Knight.

The Andrew County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.