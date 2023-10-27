Three teenagers injured in crash west of St. Joseph

Three teenagers were injured in a car accident on Northwest Airport Road, five miles west of St. Joseph, on the evening of October 26, 2023, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At around 5:45 p.m., 18-year-old Calvin X Guenther from Wathena, Kansas, was driving a 1990 Cadillac Seville southbound when he lost control of the car. The Cadillac traveled off the west side of the roadway, returned to the road, and began skidding. It then went off the road again, struck a traffic sign, hit an embankment, rotated clockwise, and hit the embankment a second time before overturning. The vehicle came to a stop on its wheels, facing north.

Guenther, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained serious injuries. Two passengers, a 14-year-old boy from Elwood, Kansas, and 18-year-old Sophie J Juhl, also from Wathena, Kansas, were injured as well. The juvenile, whose name has been withheld, was wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries. Juhl, who was not using a seat belt, incurred moderate injuries.

All three were transported to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County EMS.

The Cadillac Seville suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by All City Tow.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene of the crash by troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, and the Doniphan County Kansas Sheriff’s Office.