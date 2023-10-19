Chillicothe Police Department actvity report for Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department was actively engaged in numerous incidents throughout the city on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, ranging from routine checks to more serious concerns such as missing juveniles and a DUI arrest.

The day’s activities commenced at 7:26 a.m., with officers conducting an investigative follow-up on the 300 block of Mansur Street. The specifics of the follow-up remain undisclosed due to investigative confidentiality.

By 8:28 a.m., officers were called to Shaffer Park following reports of suspicious activity. A small backpack found at the scene was promptly inspected, revealing nothing dangerous or questionable. The item has been secured, possibly awaiting claims by its owner.

At 12:48 p.m., the focus shifted to the 1100 block of Locust St., where a bicycle was reported abandoned in a yard. Officers took the bicycle into custody, cataloging it as found property at the department.

Community engagement continued at 3:54 p.m. when a concerned citizen approached the Chillicothe Police Department seeking guidance on child custody matters. The individual received counsel on legal options and procedures to ensure the situation would be handled lawfully and judiciously.

The department handled reports of missing juveniles at 4:18 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., originating from the 1500 block of Calhoun St. and the 600 block of Woodward St., respectively. Subsequent checks revealed that both children were, fortunately, still at school, resolving the concerns without further complications.

A domestic disturbance report at 6:02 p.m. led officers to the 600 block of Woodward Street. The situation, deemed to be a verbal disagreement, resulted in no arrests, however, officers implemented the Missouri Domestic 12-hour Rule, mandating the separation of the parties involved to defuse the tension.

A significant incident unfolded at 7:18 p.m. on the 600 block of Business 36 Highway, where a 54-year-old male driver was discovered unconscious following a collision with a concrete barrier. The responding officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Despite the driver’s resistance, he was successfully detained without further disruptions.

The day concluded with another report of suspicious activity at 8:39 p.m. on the 200 block of Washington Street. Officers investigated the scene, where it was alleged that three individuals were seen walking with a bag, but no suspicious items or activities were uncovered.

In summary, the Chillicothe Police Department managed 59 calls for service on that day, highlighting their ongoing commitment to public safety and community assistance.