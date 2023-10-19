Chillicothe man arrested after crashing into concrete barrier on Business Highway 36

A traffic accident occurred in the 600 block of Business Highway 36 in Chillicothe on Wednesday night, October 18, resulting in the arrest of a 54-year-old man.

According to Sergeant Preston Sandner of the Chillicothe Police Department, the incident happened when the driver, whose name has not been disclosed, lost control of his vehicle and collided with a concrete barrier. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the man unconscious at the wheel.

Further investigation at the site led authorities to determine that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Efforts to take the man into custody met with resistance, however, officers were able to arrest him without any further complications.